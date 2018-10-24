Daphne Willis’ Anthem ‘Hustle’ Will Be Your Non-Stop, Confidence Boosting Jam: Watch Video

Whether you need a pump up song, a jam for your run, or a confidence boost, ‘Hustle’ by Daphne Willis is the tune for you. Here, you can watch the music video for her latest single!

In the last year and a half, with the emergence of the #MeToo movement and a surge of women’s empowerment, I think we all need to compliment the fierce and hardworking hustle of women! That’s exactly what singer and activist Daphne Willis is doing with her upbeat song “Hustle,” featuring Gizzle. The video, filled with powerful visuals that demonstrate the unbreakable strength and determination of women, also brings to life the fun, urban song that will absolutely be stuck in your head! HollywoodLife.com is so excited to EXCLUSIVELY premiere the vid!

“Everybody’s hustling, everybody’s on the grind, and I wanted to capture the whole vibe and spirit of the moment with the moves and everything, and I feel like the song really does that,” Daphne revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Gizzle, who is featured on the track, and stars in the video rocking a metallic gold coat, also told HL, “Collaborating with Daphne is always the best. The energy of Hustle is undeniable and we just wanted to bring it for the ladies!” And they sure did!

Daphne continued to discuss the inspiration behind “Hustle,” and the other music she’s working on! “I’ve always written about self-empowerment and keeping yourself motivated, but I haven’t necessarily always geared it toward women — I’ve always kinda made it more of an inclusive thing. The song is for everybody, but because Gizzle and I are both women, and the recent movement has definitely inspired more focus on those issues, and I think it’s really important that we include everybody, but I do think it’s also very important that we lift each other up as women,” she explained. “My work has really been focused towards those issues where I feel like I can help and make an impact.” Daphne’s song “Somebody’s Someone,” released a year and a half ago, went viral and hit over 21 million views, as it shared an important message of homelessness, mental health and addiction recovery.

We can’t wait to hear more from her! Daphne’s EP, titled “I Am Enough,” will be released in early 2019!