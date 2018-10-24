CNN Anchors Evacuated Live On-Air After ‘Suspicious Package’ Arrives After Bombs Sent To Presidents

CNN Anchors Poppy Harlow and Jim Sciutto were evacuated while on-air from the Time Warner Center after a ‘suspicious package’ was discovered in the studio’s mail room.

While reporting that bombs were sent to Bill and Hillary Clinton‘s home, Barack Obama‘s office, and the White House, CNN had to evacuate their own building due to a “suspicious package” that was found inside the mailroom. Anchors Poppy Harlow and Jim Sciutto were on the air when the fire alarm in the Time Warner Center went off, and had to leave the building during their broadcast. Once outside, they continued reporting live with cellphones while law enforcement responded to the CNN New York bureau.

CNN tweeted an update about the suspicious package. “The device sent to Time Warner Center was constructed with a pipe and wires, according to an NYPD source. Law enforcement authorities are treating the device as a real explosive. The device was discovered in the mailroom of Time Warner Center in New York,” the tweet said.

Harlow and Sciutto both shared photos of police vehicles outside of the building after their evacuation. Sciutto also revealed that 58th St. east of 9th Ave. has been closed off while a “containment vessel for explosive device” arrived on the scene.

WATCH: CNN Evacuates Live On Air Due To Bomb Threat (VIDEO) https://t.co/5GyOr0FZoQ pic.twitter.com/HNN6dApcmA — COED.com (@COED) October 24, 2018

The evacuation of the Time Warner Center in New York comes after the Clintons were mailed a suspicious package to their estate in Chappaqua, New York. A similar package was also sent to Obama’s Washington D.C. office and the White House.

CNN’s @jimsciutto and @PoppyHarlowCNN, who were anchoring when the CNN New York bureau was evacuated, are now safely outside, reporting via cellphone on the law enforcement response due to a suspicious device at the Time Warner Center, where CNN is based https://t.co/BmgkJ2qaIE pic.twitter.com/xLFaJHOC8s — CNN (@CNN) October 24, 2018

The Secret Service confirmed a suspicious package had been intercepted. In a statement, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said, “We condemn the attempted violent attacks recently made against President Obama, President Clinton, Secretary Clinton, and other public figures. These terrorizing acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. The United States Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies are investigating and will take all appropriate action to protect anyone threatened by these cowards.”