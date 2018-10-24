Bomb Scares: ’Potential Explosive Devices’ Sent To Obama, Hillary Clinton, White House, & CNN

So scary! A suspicious package was found at Bill and Hillary Clinton’s suburban home, and another was sent to Barack Obama’s office. Here’s what we know.

UPDATE: Suspicious devices have now been intercepted at the White House and at CNN’s headquarters in New York City, according to CNN. The CNN building has been evacuated. The White House press secretary, Sarah Sanders, made a statement regarding these suspicious packages. “We condemn the attempted violent attacks recently made against President Obama, President Clinton, Secretary Clinton, and other public figures,” she said. “These terrorizing acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. The United States Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies are investigating and will take all appropriate actions to protect anyone threatened by these cowards.”

ORIGINAL: Hillary Clinton, 70, and Bill Clinton, 72, were mailed a very suspicious package to their Chappaqua, New York estate on the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 24, according to the New York Times. But they weren’t the only ones to receive explosive devices in the mail! A similar package was also sent to former president Barack Obama‘s office in Washington D.C. Fortunately, both were intercepted before reaching Bill, Hillary or Barack. The Secret Service issued a statement detailing their procedures shortly after the scary news broke.

“The U.S. Secret Service has intercepted two suspicious packages addressed to Secret Service protectees,” the statement said. “Late on October 23, 2018, the Secret Service recovered a single package addressed to Former First Lady Hillary Clinton in Westchester County, New York. Early this morning, October 24, 2018, a second packafe addressed to the residence of Former President Barack Obama was intercepted by Secret Service personnel in Washington D.C. The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such. The protectees did not receive the packages, nor were they at risk of receiving them. The Secret Service has initiated a full scope criminal investigation that will leverage all available federal, state and local resources to determine the source of the packages and identify those responsible.”

On Monday, Oct. 22, another explosive device was found at the home of George Soros, a billionaire philanthropist. His home, like Bill and Hillary’s, is in Westchester County. At this time, it is not known whether any — or all three — of these suspicious packages are related, or who sent them. No one has claimed responsibility for the explosives yet.