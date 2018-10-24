Chris Pratt’s ‘Falling in Love’ With Katherine Schwarzenegger: It’s Getting ‘Super Serious

Chris Pratt has found true love again with Katherine Schwarzenegger after his painful divorce from Anna Faris. We’ve got details on how they’re already planning a future together.

Everyone loves a happy ending! When Chris Pratt, 38, and Anna Faris, 41, split in Aug. of 2017, the actress quickly found love again with her Overboard cinematographer Michael Barrett. Now the Guardians of the Galaxy hunk has found true love with girlfriend Katherine Schwarzenegger, 28, and they might even get engaged before the end of the year. “Katherine and Chris are super serious, they’ve said the L word and they talk about their future together like it’s a given. They’ve only been together six months but they’re very committed,” a source close to Katherine tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“She’s already met his family and they loved her. And Chris spends tons of time with her family too, he was friendly with her mom first so he’s very comfortable with them all. Everyone can see that Chris and Katherine are madly in love and they’re just a very good fit. The feeling is that it’s only a matter of time before they’re engaged. Her birthday is coming up in December and it wouldn’t be a huge shock to their friends if he proposed,” our insider continues. Katherine’s got famous parents with mom Maria Shriver and dad Arnold so having those two’s approval has to mean the world to Chris.