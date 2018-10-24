‘Chicago P.D.’: Ruzek & Upton Fight When His Dad Comes Back Into The Picture

Things got personal for Ruzek when his dad showed up while he was working a case on the Oct. 24 episode of ‘Chicago P.D.’ The intense situation led to Ruzek and Upton’s first fight since they started seeing each other!

Ruzek and Upton head undercover after a brutal murder on the Oct. 24 episode of Chicago P.D. Initially, it’s only Upton, and Ruzek gets a bit uncomfortable when a dealer gets a little too handsy with Upton. While Ruzek and Upton are on the job, Ruzek’s dad, Bob, shows up out of nowhere working as a security guard for the drug dealer. Ruzek is completely blindsided, but remains cool while he’s still undercover. Upton asks Ruzek point-blank whether or not there’s a chance his dad’s dirty. She’s asking questions Ruzek’s not sure he wants to answer.

Ruzek and Upton get into a fight after the drug dealer’s girlfriend ends up viciously murdered. Upton tells Ruzek that his dad saw her nod to the girlfriend, insinuating that his dad might have told the drug dealer that his girlfriend was a snitch. Upton gives Ruzek an ultimate: tell Voight or she will.

“I don’t care if we’re sleeping together, that doesn’t change how I do my job,” Upton says. She calls him out for trying to play her. Mic drop! Everything begins to point in the direction that Bob is a dirty cop. As Ruzek is trying to make a drug deal undercover, Bob walks right into the chaos. A shootout ensues, and Bob is struck. Thankfully, he’s going to be OK. Bob admits that he took the security job because he’s broke. He walked into the drug deal to give Ruzek some backup. He couldn’t live with himself if anything happened to his son. Later, Voight tells Ruzek that his dad is clean. Ruzek breathes the biggest sigh of relief knowing for certain that his dad is not a dirty cop.

Upton comes to see Ruzek at the hospital and asks how he’s doing. “Thanks for coming,” he tells Upton. “I really appreciate it.” They leave together, and as the elevator doors close, Ruzek and Upton sweetly touch hands. This is their first instance of PDA because they’re trying to keep their relationship a secret. Chicago P.D. season 6 airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on NBC.