Khloe Kardashian & More Stars Celebrating Fall By Pumpkin Picking With Their Kids

It’s pumpkin picking season! See all of the adorable photos of celebrities and their kids at the pumpkin patch!

With Halloween just around the corner, plenty of famous parents have taken their kids to the pumpkin patch to pick out their future Jack-o-lanterns. Pink, Macklemore, and Lauren Conrad are among the celebrities who have made their way to a farm this season for some fall fun with their little bundles of joy.

This year is extra special for parents who are celebrating the season with their babies for the first time! Khloe Kardashian took full advantage of six-month-old daughter True Thompson‘s first Halloween by dressing her up as a Jack-o-lantern for a trip to the pumpkin patch on Oct. 14. The 34-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared some adorable pics of her kid smiling while surrounded by a bunch of the orange squash plants on her Instagram story.

We can definitely bet on True wearing even more cute costumes before November comes along. Khloe captioned one of her photos, “I couldn’t resist!!! My little pumpkin. One of many costumes to come.” But Khloe and Tristan Thompson‘s baby wasn’t the only celeb kid playing in bales of hay that day! The Revenge Body host also shared a photo of her with True and her niece Penelope Disick. So cute!

