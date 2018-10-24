Carrie Underwood Mom-Shamed For Wearing Makeup To Son’s Soccer Game & Fans Defend Her

Carrie Underwood wore a bit of mascara, lipstick and foundation to Isaiah’s soccer game, and the makeup police (AKA the trolls) attacked her on Instagram. Here’s what the country singer’s fan base had to say!

Mom-shamers faced off against those who actually have sense in Carrie Underwood’s comments section. During an outing to her three-year-old son’s soccer game, Carrie took a selfie as she watched Isaiah Fisher’s impressive footwork on the field — he scored two goals for his team! After uploading the photo to Instagram on Oct. 20, trolls went off on her dolled-up face. “Show up like most other soccer mom’s…messy hair don’t care, no makeup and a coffee mug in hand,” one user wrote. Another person commented, “I was just thinking who gets all glam to sit at the soccer field.” Apparently, mascara and a natural matte lip is too “glam” for these cyber bullies. But the “Cry Pretty” singer’s backup quickly swooped in.

“When Carrie looks so 🔥the haters can’t stand it 🤣🤣🤣🤣 So amazingly gorgeous,” Instagram user @kandireneepatterson wrote. Amen to that! Instagram fan @mcleansandie pointed out the haters’ hypocrisy, writing, “You look beautiful…If they took a bad pic they would be slamming you for that be the best you can be.” And @debidoodlepants brought up what everyone should really be focusing on, rather than Carrie’s foundation: “The point here, if there must be a point, should not be focused on ANYTHING other than she’s a mega-celeb who actually takes time to be a mommy and share in her child’s day.” Let Carrie chill and watch a soccer game, especially right before her Cry Pretty tour kick-starts in spring of 2019, which will make a whopping 55 tour stops!

And we applaud Carrie for even making it out to the field. On top of being pregnant with her and Mike Fisher’s second child, which followed after three heartbreaking miscarriages, the American Idol winner just released her first album in three years! Cry Pretty dropped on Sept. 14, and afterwards, Carrie hit the 2018 CMT Artists of the Year ceremony. Baby bump in tow, the “Before He Cheats” songstress delivered a stunning performance with Runaway June and Maddie & Tae, as well as a riveting speech about girl power. With all the demands of her career, this woman deserves an ovation for sitting in the cold to watch toddlers shoot soccer goals!

On a side note, Carrie makes the cutest soccer mom. We love to see celebrities rock a coffee mug and fleece vest just like the rest of us! But make no mistake, as this mom can pull out all the stops with her fits — that’s why she made our roundup for best dressed of the week!