‘Teen Mom OG’: Bristol Palin Heartbroken After Ex Dakota Meyer Cuts Off Her Son Tripp Amidst Divorce

The next Teen Mom OG is all about Bristol Palin moving out and moving forward. Bristol, 28, is finally getting a place of her own after she finalized her divorce from husband Dakota Meyer, but still had to live with him for financial reasons. In this clip from next week’s show, Bristol is talking to a producer while packing up nine-year-old son Tripp‘s room. They’re discussing the custody arrangement Bristol and Dakota are drawing up for their shared daughters, Sailor, 2, and Atlee, 1, when the producer asks about Dakota’s relationship with his former stepson. Bristol’s answer?

There is none. And it’s not her doing. “He hasn’t reached out to Tripp and Tripp is crushed by it,” Bristol says. “It breaks my heart.” That’s so sad! Tripp is just a little guy, and Dakota was a large part of his life. Bristol confirmed that Dakota’s an active part of their daughters’ lives — just not Tripp’s. Luckily, his father, Levi Johnston, has stepped up to the plate and become a great dad. “I’m thankful Tripp’s dad is doing amazing. We’ve turned a corner.”

Despite the drama, Bristol confessed that she’s glad she and Dakota got divorced. “I’m feeling relieved. I can get back on my own. I can be a better mom and have more patience and not be walking on egg shells.” Amen! The October 15 episode was painful, with Bristol crying on camera after finding out Dakota moved all her stuff to another bedroom — and pretty much vanished. Good riddance!

