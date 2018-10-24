Brad Pitt, 54, & Leonardo DiCaprio, 43, Look Sexier Than Ever Filming New Scenes Together — New Pics

Brad Pitt and Leo DiCaprio were spotted on the ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ set looking fine in their sexy ’60s costumes. See the hot retro pics here!

Look at these hot fossils! Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio traveled back to the 1960s again on the set of their new movie, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, and looked hotter than hot in their vintage duds. The guys were spotted filming scenes for the upcoming Quentin Tarantino film in — you guessed it — Hollywood on October 22, having a deep conversation in a muscle car, and walking around separately. We’re obsessed with their terrible ’60s outfits.

Brad, 54, looked younger than his years in an unbuttoned Hawaiian shirt layered over a Champion tee, paired with lowrider jeans and brown boots. In another scene, he was doing denim on denim. It’s hard to pull something like that off! But with his swooping time period-appropriate hair, he looks divine.

Leo, 43, had an even weirder outfit, but we love it. Dude looked like he stepped out of The Brady Bunch in brown slacks paired with a yellow turtleneck, and a tan, leather blazer. Later, he changed into a tamer outfit, a black blazer layered over a striped button down shirt, with dark jeans. Much better! It’s unclear what the guys were filming, but it looked dramatic.

Once Upon A Time in Hollywood is a thriller set during the time of the infamous Manson murders. It also stars Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate, the young, pregnant actress killed by the Manson family. Leo plays Rick Dalton, washed up actor who’s now only grabbing guest roles on TV shows. He’s Sharon Tate’s neighbor. Brad plays Cliff Booth, Rick’s longtime stunt double and friend.

Brad’s costumes for this film have all been 100s. We’ve really dig his simple black tee with jeans look the most. It shows off those hard-earned muscles the best! Stay tuned for more looks (hopefully!) from the movie set!