Jon James: 5 Things To Know About Canadian Rapper, 34, Who Died Filming A Risky Video Stunt

This is so tragic. Budding musician, Jon James, lost his life while performing a risky music video stunt on Oct. 20.

Canadian rapper, Jon James, 34, tragically fell to his death on Oct. 20, after a music video stunt went terribly wrong. The musician, who was a native of Calgary, was walking on the wing of an airplane, when the aircraft when into a downward spiral, according to The Canadian Press. The rapper was later found dead in a field near Westworld, British Columbia, said the publication. According to his rep, Jon had “trained intensely for the stunt,” prior to the accident. As fans mourn his passing, we’re sharing 5 things you should know about the late rapper.

1. He was formerly a professional skier.

Before making music, Jon was a professional skier, but switched to music after suffering career-ending injuries which included a broken back.

2. Jon was originally from Canada, but had been living in California.

The musician had been attempting to break into U.S. markets, and was actually based in Los Angeles in the months leading up to his death.

3. He previously collaborated with rapper Riff Raff.

He teamed up with the well-known rapper for a catchy collaboration entitled “The Man.”

4. His death was fully explained in a statement from his rep.

“He died filming for a project he had been working on for months. His final act included performing an airplane stunt that included rapping while walking on the wing. He had trained intensely for the stunt, however, as Jon got further out onto the wing of the plane, it caused the small Cessna to go into a downward spiral that the pilot couldn’t correct. Jon held onto the wing until it was too late, and by the time he let go, he didn’t have time to pull his chute. He impacted and died instantly,” his rep said.

5. Jon was the ultimate thrill-seeker.

This wasn’t the first time Jon had attempted a risky stunt, and fans of the rapper know that he enjoyed living life on the edge. Some of his YouTube music videos have racked up nearly half a million views, and show him and performing BMX tricks and skydiving. Another recent video uploaded to his account shows Jon executing parachute stunts. Rest in peace to this adventure-seeking musician.