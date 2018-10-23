Top Costumes Of 2018 — Halloween Looks Inspired By Meghan Markle, Rihanna & More

We’ve got the ultimate halloween costume guide for him, her, kids and pets — see the best pop culture costumes for 2018 below!

Whether you want to recreate an iconic pop culture moment of 2018, or want to stick with a classic costume, we’ve rounded up the best for 2018! A huge costume will no doubt be Meghan Markle — the new Duchess is in the news again since she recently announced she is expecting her first child with Prince Harry! Who doesn’t want to be a “princess” and wear a crown on Halloween? Yandy.com has a royal princess look based on her wedding dress. Yandy.com also has two divas of 2018 — Rihanna’s 2018 Met Gala look and Beyonce‘s Coachella performance look. ICONIC!

If you’re into the classics, head to Spirit Halloween for a Hocus Pocus look that will surely delight your friends. Spirit also has the exclusive rights to the only OFFICIAL Fortnite costumes — the biggest trend of the year! Right now on their website, you can get get $5 3-day shipping on orders over $50. Use the coupon code 3DAY2018 until 10/24/18 at 11:59 PM PST. It’s not available in stores so get going! Jet.com has everything — costumes for her, for kids, for PETS! (I can’t resist dressing up my dog) and even candy for trick or treaters. It’s a one stop shop!

Petsmart obviously also has a ton of cute costumes and a bunch of Halloween-themed toys for your furry friend! Whether you want a fun and flirty costume like Lucy from I Love Lucy, or want to be super spooky and channel Michael Myers from Halloween, we have the top costumes for 2018 in the Halloween gallery attached, so go check it out!