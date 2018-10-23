T.I. & Tiny: Fans Urge Rapper To ‘Fight Harder’ To Prove His Love To Wife After ‘Family Hustle’ Airs

T.I.’s fans are not letting him off the hook. The rapper and his family returned to TV on Oct. 22 and viewers are not buying the way he tried to explain away his ‘indiscretion’ on the show.

T.I., 38, may have thought that a kiss, cuddle and little sweet talk would smooth things over with his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris after he was caught on tape slapping another woman’s butt. But his fans were anything but impressed after seeing how he addressed the situation with the 43-year-old singer on the Oct. 22 episode of their show Friends & Family Hustle.

The show’s premiere was the first time that viewers got to see how T.I. tried to explain away his behavior after he was caught on video slapping actress Asia’h Epperson’s butt in June. At one point T.I. told his clearly frustrated wife, “We’ve all had our little indiscretions and we get past it. There’s no need to dwell.” He added, “Are you familiar with the commandment, ‘Thou shall not judge’?” Tiny quickly clapped back, “And thou shall not cheat. Thou shall not commit adultery. Are you familiar?”

During the episode T.I. also didn’t go to a housewarming party with Tiny and fans felt that he wasn’t trying hard enough to make their marriage work. How do we know? On Oct. 23 the rapper wrote on Instagram, “Who watched last night & what y’all think?” That was the invitation his fans needed to let him have it. One person wrote, “I hope you and Tiny get back under one roof. You trying to win her back, you have to fight a little harder. You should have went [sic] to the party with her.” Another furious fan wrote, “How does a MAN continuously embarrass a woman who won’t give up on you and raised all your kids…sad to watch.” Yet another follower write, “The show is good, you know damn well flirting ain’t cool u would not tolerate it if Tiny done it to you. Treat her how you want your daughters treated.”

Given Tiny’s comments on the show, the mother-of-four seems to agree. She said, “I saw this video that was online of Tip backstage, slapping a girl’s a**. You should not be griming on nobody’s a**. I care about the cheating and the disrespect.” Looks like their fans do too!