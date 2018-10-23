‘The Voice’ Live Blog: The Last Night Of Battles Begins

This is it for the Battle round on ‘The Voice’! — With only one coach left with a steal, who will make it to the Knockouts next week? — Follow along with our live blog for timely updates!

The Battles continue on The Voice! Tonight, October 23, the last round of contestants will hit the stage in hopes of a spot in the next round of the competition — The Knockouts! on Monday’s episode, October 22. Blake Shelton is the only coach left with a steal, and he’s waiting for that one special voice who fits in with his team to hit his button.

A friendly reminder, the coaches are still paired with their celebrity advisors. — Blake Shelton and Keith Urban; Jennifer Hudson and Halsey; Kelly Clarkson and Thomas Rhett; Adam Levine and Cee Lo Green. Here’s how the battles work: Coaches will dedicate themselves to developing their team of artists, giving them advice, and sharing the secrets of their success along with the help from their celebrity advisers. During the battle rounds the coaches will pit two of their own team members against each other to sing the same song together in front of a studio audience. After the vocal battle, the coach must choose which of his/her singers will advance to the next round of competition, while the losing artist is available to be stolen by another coach. Each coach has two steals during the battle rounds.

TEAM KELLY: SARAH GRACE Vs. ERIKA ZADE — The two young females kick off the end of the Battles with “No Roots” by Alice Merton. Sarah Grace, a soul/blues singer is right at home with this song. But, Erika admittedly is out of her comfort zone with this track Kelly chose. And, that same narrative carried through the rehearsals, as well as the stage performance.

TEAM KELLY : Sarah Grace

: Sarah Grace STEALS: None

TEAM BLAKE: KAYLEY HILL Vs. KAMERON MARLOWE — Kayley, a singer form Nashville, who’s auditioned with Fleetwood Mac and made an impression with her original music, gives Blake serious Dolly Parton vibes. But, it was Kameron, foreshadowed underdog who won the battle!

TEAM BLAKE: Kameron

The next three battles were only touched upon ahead of a commercial:

TEAM KELLY: CLAIRE

TEAM BLAKE:

TEAM J. HUD: Kennedy Holmes

See the full teams:

Team Kelly: Sarah Grace; Mikele Buck; Claire DeJean; Chevel Shepherd; Kymberli Joye; Cody Ray Raymond; Abby Gates; Josh Davis; Natasia Greycloud; Zaxai;

Team Blake: Kameron Marlowe; Michael Lee; Keith Paluso; Chris Kroeze; Caeland Garner; Katrina Cain; Colton Smith;

Team Adam: Tyke James; Radha; DeAndre Nico; Steve Memmolo; Foushee; Reagan Strange; Jake Wells; Funsho; Dave Fenley; Delaney Silvernell;

Team J. Hud: Tyshawn Colquitt; Franc West; Patrique Fortson; Kennedy Holmes; Audri Bartholomew; MaKENZIE Thomas; Mike Parker; Lela; Sandyredd; Anthony Arya;