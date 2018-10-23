Texas Toddler, 2, Attacked & Killed By Family Dog: Tragically Dies In Mother’s Arms

Denali Gonalez passed away after being mauled by her family’s dog. We’ve got all the details on the little one’s horrible accident — and the fundraising for her funeral.

Denali Gonzalez, 2, tragically passed away on Friday, Oct. 12 in her mother’s arms. The toddler and her mom were returning to their home in Alvin, Texas after a shopping trip when the family dog mauled the little one right in the front yard, the Brazoria County Sheriff Charles Wagner confirmed to the Houston Chronicle. The hunting hound dog, believed to be a leopard cur breed mix, did not have a history of violence. That being said, the canine aggressively attacked the little girl, biting Denali’s upper torso and her throat. While waiting for an ambulance, the two-year-old died in her mom’s arms. Medics may have tried to revive her, but the toddler passed away. Since then, the dog has been euthanized.

“It’s a terrible incident where the family dog attacked a two-year-old,” Wagner said to the outlet. “We have no idea why. It’s been a long time since we’ve had anything like this happen. It’s a tragedy for all involved. There’s nothing the family could have done. It’s just a horrific, horrific accident.” And while the little one’s information was not immediately released, a GoFundMe page was created to cover the cost of her funeral and included her name, age and time of death. “She leaves behind her brother, sisters, mom, dad, relatives, and many friends,” the page read. “Denali`s parents will not be returning to work anytime soon. Denali was always smiling and making people happy. She’s in a better place now, she’s watching over her family. All donations will go towards funeral expenses and her family. Any amount is helpful. Thank you and God bless.”

Our thoughts are with Denali’s family in the face of such a tragedy.