Sofia Richie ‘Falls More In Love’ With Scott Disick Every Day: So Why Is She In ‘No Rush’ To Marry Him?

Sofia Richie is falling deeply in love with Scott Disick and he’s also fallen in love with her, but is she ready to say yes if he gets down on one knee with an engagement ring? An insider reveals the truth.

Sofia Richie, 20, and Scott Disick, 35, may have a 15 year age difference between them but the model has been falling very deeply in love with her older beau and their romance is getting more serious by the day. In fact, the blonde beauty could totally see herself becoming his wife in the future. However, the future may be longer than some people think since she wants to continue enjoying her youth. “Sofia falls more in love with Scott every day and could definitely see herself spending the rest of her life with him,” a source close to Sofia EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “However, Sofia realizes she’s still young and she’s not in any rush to get married. She knows that one of the things Scott loves most about her is that she never pressures him to settle down or get married and she always has her own thing going on.”

As a working talent, Sofia is often busy so she’s been able to give Scott, who sometimes appears on the popular reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, space and let him do his own thing when he needs to. “Sofia is a very independent woman and is super focused on her career and being successful,” the source continued. “She doesn’t need a man to support her and although marrying Scott would be a dream come true, Sofia is just as happy with the time they spend together and the special connection they have.”
That connection has reportedly left Scott’s ex and mother of his three children, Kourtney Kardashian, 39, pretty upset. A different source told us that Kourtney is “hurt” that she’s no longer Scott’s priority in life and is surprised at how serious he and Sofia have gotten. “When Scott and Sofia first started dating, Kourtney did not take their relationship very seriously because of Scott’s dating history,” the source explained. “But now Kourtney sees that Scott has deep feelings for Sofia and the reality that Sofia could play stepmom to her kids is sinking in more than ever.” Scott and Kourtney share kids Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3, together and although they still sometimes go on family outings, Scott and Sofia’s relationship is stronger than ever.