Sofia Richie ‘Falls More In Love’ With Scott Disick Every Day: So Why Is She In ‘No Rush’ To Marry Him?

Sofia Richie is falling deeply in love with Scott Disick and he’s also fallen in love with her, but is she ready to say yes if he gets down on one knee with an engagement ring? An insider reveals the truth.

Sofia Richie, 20, and Scott Disick, 35, may have a 15 year age difference between them but the model has been falling very deeply in love with her older beau and their romance is getting more serious by the day. In fact, the blonde beauty could totally see herself becoming his wife in the future. However, the future may be longer than some people think since she wants to continue enjoying her youth. “Sofia falls more in love with Scott every day and could definitely see herself spending the rest of her life with him,” a source close to Sofia EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “However, Sofia realizes she’s still young and she’s not in any rush to get married. She knows that one of the things Scott loves most about her is that she never pressures him to settle down or get married and she always has her own thing going on.”