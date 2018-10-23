Selma Blair Spotted Walking With A Cane Just 2 Days After Revealing MS Diagnosis — New Pics

Just 48 hours after announcing to the world that she had multiple sclerosis, Selma Blair braved the cold October air, going on a coffee run with the help of a cane.

Just a two days after the Cruel Intentions star announced that she was “disabled,” revealing that she had been diagnosed multiple sclerosis in an emotional Instagram post, Selma Blair, 46, was spotted walking with a cane. Following up on her vow to live her life to the fullest in spite of the disease, the Hellboy actress went for a walk in Studio City, California, on Oct. 22. With a scarf wrapped around her neck, a pair of stylish shades on her face, and what looks to be a cup of coffee in her hand, Selma went on living her life.

“I have multiple sclerosis,” Selma said in her Oct. 20 Instagram post. “I am in an exacerbation. …I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken GPS. But we are doing it. And I laugh and I don’t know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best. … I am in the thick of it but I hope to give some hope to others. And even to myself. You can’t get help unless you ask.”

“It can be overwhelming in the beginning,” she added. “You want to sleep. You always want to sleep. So I don’t have answers. You see, I want to sleep. But I am a forthcoming person and I want my life to be full somehow. I want to play with my son again. I want to walk down the street and ride my horse. I have MS and I am ok. But if you see me, dropping crap all over the street, feel free to help me pick it up. It takes a whole day for me alone. Thank you and may we all know good days amongst the challenges. …I have had symptoms for years but was never taken seriously…I have probably had this incurable disease for 15 years at least. And I am relieved to at least know. And share.”

Almost 1 million people in the United States live with MS, according to estimates made by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. With MS, the immune system attacks the protective sheath that covers nerve fibers, according to the Mayo Clinic. This causes communications problems between a person’s brain and the rest of their body. Eventually, the disease can cause the nerves to deteriorate or become permanently damage. It’s unknown what causes the disease, and symptoms vary. Some people may lose the ability to walk independently. They also may suffer double vision, tremors, slurred speech, fatigue and numbness/weakness in one or more limbs.