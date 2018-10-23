Happy Birthday, Ryan Reynolds: See His Sweetest PDA Pics With Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds turns 42 today, Oct. 23! Celebrate with us by taking a look through some of his and Blake Lively’s cutest couple moments!

Today, Oct. 23, is Ryan Reynolds‘ birthday! In honor of this special day, we decided to round up some of his and Blake Lively‘s sweetest moments together, because TBH, we could all use a little more Blake and Ryan (Bryan? Rake?) in our lives. Whenever these two go to an event together, you can pretty much count on there being plenty of affectionate glances, and also laughs. Because these two are funny.

While we’ve chosen to celebrate the actor’s birthday with a nice photo gallery, we’re actually beyond excited to find out how his wife chooses to pay tribute to him today. Last year, the Gossip Girls star expertly trolled her husband by posting a photo on Instagram of Ryan Gosling pointing over at the other Ryan, who was cropped so that only one eye and a small portion of his body was left in the photo. “Happy birthday, baby,” Blake hilariously captioned the post.

Ryan deserved the trolling message though, as he did a similar prank for Blake’s birthday earlier in the year. He shared a photo from the Met Gala in which she was mostly cropped out of the image while Ryan was front and center. “Happy Birthday to my amazing wife.”

We suspect that Blake will troll again this year, as it’s once again her turn to come up with something funny to say about her man. The actress shared an image promoting her movie, A Simple Favor, last month where she stands in front of a naked man. Ryan took the opportunity to crack a joke, and commented, “He seems nice.”

