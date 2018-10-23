Rosie O’Donnell, 56, Confirms Engagement To GF Elizabeth Rooney & Gushes: ‘She’s Wonderful’

Rosie O’Donnell put a ring on police officer Elizabeth Rooney! The ‘SMILF’ star confirmed her engagement on Oct. 22, and even spilled on the timeline of their wedding plans.

After Rosie O’Donnell, 56, once said she’s “never getting married again,” the former The View host is doing just that. She confirmed news of her engagement to police officer Elizabeth Rooney, 33, on Oct. 22 to People. The pair have been publicly dating since November of 2017, but have been seeing one another from afar — making this news even more a pleasant surprise! “She lives in Boston now and I live here in New York. It’s been a long-distance thing,” Rosie told the outlet at the 15th anniversary for Rosie’s Theater Kids, her arts education organization. “It’s been great. I think she’s a wonderful woman.” But when can we expect the nuptials to take place?

“This is a long time in the future. We both decided that that would be best,” the comedian, who now stars on Showtime’s SMILF, revealed at the event. Even with no foreseeable wedding dating, the former host of The Rosie O’Donnell Show couldn’t stop gushing about her new fiancée! “She’s very much an equal, she’s very much her own person and loves what she does,” Rosie continued. “She’s a pretty unbelievable young woman.” And place an extra emphasis on the word “young,” because there’s a 23-year age gap between these two. Rosie admitted the age difference gets to her “sometimes,” especially since many people confuse Elizabeth for her 21-year-old daughter, Chelsea. You know, just a little awkward. “A lot of people say, ‘Oh my god, Chelsea looks so great.’ I’m like, ‘That’s not Chelsea,’” Rosie told People. “That’s my soon-to-be spouse.”

But her “soon-to-be spouse” doesn’t give a hoot. “She’s like, ‘I was in the Army! I put my life on the line every day you think I don’t know who I want to date?'” Rosie also shared, and added, “She has a lot of good points.” We’re thrilled the Showtime star has found happiness again after her divorce from Michelle Rounds in 2016, whose life ended in tragedy. Her ex-wife went on to remarry, but took her own life by overdosing on pills and was found dead on Sept. 11, 2017.

After finalizing her divorce from the late Michelle outside a Manhattan court in early 2016, Rosie poked fun at herself, proclaiming, “‘She’ll never marry again.’ You can print that,” according to NY Daily News. Elizabeth will be Rosie’s third wife, after the comedian’s first marriage to Kelli Carpenter, which ended in 2007.