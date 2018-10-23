‘Loudermilk’s Ron Livingston: I Channel ‘A Lot’ Of Myself & My Dad To Play Sam

‘Loudermilk’ season 2 is now airing, and HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with star Ron Livingston about getting into character, how he prepared for the role, and even the ‘Office Space’ 20th anniversary!

Loudermilk season 2 is currently available on all AT&T video platforms including DIRECTV Ch. 239, DIRECTV NOW, and WatchTV. Ron Livingston is back as Sam Loudermilk, who is still trying to maintain his sobriety and get his life together. HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with the actor on set about how he gets into the one-of-a-kind character while filming the show.

“There’s a lot of my dad in it. There’s a lot of me in it,” Ron told HollywoodLife. “I mean, there’s a lot of, I’d say it’s mostly me and my dad together. As far as the 12-step stuff, I sat in on some meetings last year to get ready. Not a ton of them, but enough to get an appreciation really for the work that’s being done in those groups. That’s the thing that I took away was, there are times where you’re just kind of shaking a little bit inside that room because people are so raw and putting themselves out there and yeah. So, I always kind of remember that because I feel like, as many gags as we do, I try to, just remember to be true a little bit to the spirit of the thing because it really needs that as well.”

The series also stars Will Sasso, Anja Savcic, Timothy Webber, Brian Regan, Mat Fraser, Jackie Flynn, Ricky Blitt, Eric Keenleyside, Viv Leacock, Sam Cloud, Tyler Layton-Olson, and more. New episodes debut on Tuesdays.

Ron can also be seen on ABC’s new drama, A Million Little Things. The actor also starred in the 1999 comedy Office Space, which will be celebrating its 20th anniversary in February. HollywoodLife asked Ron if he had anything planned for the anniversary. “I have no plans yet, but I’d love to see everybody again,” Ron said. “Wow. twenty years. I remember doing a magazine shoot when we hit 13 with four or five of the guys and thinking, gosh, has it been 13 years? So that seems like yesterday.”