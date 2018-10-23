Kylie Jenner, Kate Hudson & 13 More Stars Flaunting Bare Baby Bumps In Sports Bras

Let that baby bump breathe! These celebrity moms didn’t just work out when they were expecting, but shared sexy selfies in sports bras throughout their pregnancy journey.

Stars love showing off their toned tummies in sports bras — but these celebs took that to the next level when they posed with their bare baby bumps on full display! Whether they were sweating it out at the gym or keeping it comfy at home, there’s nothing better than seeing a mom-to-be confidently showing off her pregnancy body. Even Kylie Jenner, 21, who didn’t confirm her pregnancy until after she gave birth to Stormi Webster in February, later shared a few throwback photos of her budding belly. In one of them, the pregnant reality star wore a black sports bra and matching underwear. We can’t think of a better way to show off a beautiful baby bump than in a mirror selfie like that!

And when Kate Hudson, 39, was expecting, she did the same thing — multiple times! Before the actress welcomed her daughter Rani to the world on Oct. 2, she was sharing one bare bump pic after another on social media. Kate ate strawberries in bed with her belly out and boated in a bikini with a friend, but she truly looked the most at peace flaunting her pregnancy curves in activewear. She paired her baby bump with a sports bra while doing yoga, both with her husband and on her own! We bet it won’t be long before the mother of three is showing off her incredible post-baby body in the same workout gear. Less than a month after giving birth, she already admitted she misses being active.

Kylie and Kate are far from the only new moms to document their pregnancy journeys with bare belly pics, though — but not all of them have done so in sports bras.

Some pregnant celebs like to flaunt their growing stomach in teeny two-piece bikinis, or even in nude maternity photo shoots. We’ve seen it all! But check out the gallery above for photos of stars who went for sportier reveals.