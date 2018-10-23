Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Splurge On $6.5 Million Love Nest For Life Together: See Pics

Nick Jonas surprised Priyanka Chopra by popping the question and now, it looks like they’re going to be living in a stunning mansion in Beverly Hills! See the pics, here.

Nick Jonas, 26, has been full of surprises this year — especially when he proposed to Priyanka Chopra, 36, on July 18. The couple, who is known for keeping their romance pretty private, had not even announced they were officially dating by the time we learned of their engagement. And while fans are dying to find out more wedding details on one of Hollywood’s hottest couples, it’s now being revealed that the “Jealous” singer dropped $6.5 million on a Beverly Hills mansion just three months before popping the question to the Quantico actress! So it looks like he and Priyanka are going to be living in one super sexy love nest! SEE THE PICS OF THEIR NEW HOME HERE!

The luxury five-bedroom, 4.5 bath estate boasts a sprawling 4,129 square feet and features expansive views over the canyon. There is plenty of natural light due to the vaulted ceilings and open-plan layout. The ultra private estate showcases enormous living spaces and master bedroom which house expansive sliding glass walls. A stone fireplace is the focal point of the double-height living room and the huge dining room opens to the gorgeous backyard. Outdoor landscape holds a large infinity pool and hot tub. Additionally, there is a guest house which contains its own living area, kitchen, and enormous corner window.

It looks like the engaged duo will have a stunning love nest all set to come home to after their wedding, which is reportedly taking place next month in Jodhpur, India. “Nick and Priyanka were recently in India and had even gone to Jodhpur. That was when they decided the gorgeous Umaid Bhawan to be their dream wedding venue,” a source close to the couple told Bollywood news site, FilmFare.com, on Oct. 12. “They will have a limited guest list of 200 people with only their close friends and family in attendance.” There’s no doubt that the happy couple is thrilled to cross one major milestone off their list with the purchase of this beautiful abode. Nick has a busy schedule promoting his fragrance collaboration, his latest single, “Right Now”, and working on the upcoming animated film, UglyDolls, alongside Kelly Clarkson and Pitbull, which is set to be released on May 10, 2019! How exciting.