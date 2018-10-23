NeNe Leakes Ends Kenya Moore Feud: Sends Love After Baby Shower, Despite No Invite

Are NeNe Leakes and Kenya Moore finally ending their feud? Despite not getting an invite to Kenya’s baby shower, NeNe sent her former ‘RHOA’ co-star some love on social media!

NeNe Leakes, 50, was the only O.G. housewife from The Real Housewives of Atlanta who wasn’t invited to Kenya Moore‘s baby shower on Oct. 20, but she doesn’t seem to be too upset about it. In fact, NeNe showed Kenya, 47, some major love on social media after the party. Not only did NeNe say Kenya’s looking “beautiful”, but she also slammed Bravo for firing her. Is their feud finally over? It sure seems that way!

“So happy for [Kenya]! Bravo should have made her a housewife this season!” NeNe wrote in an Instagram comments section on a pic shared from the shower, according to Bossip. “She really really deserves it! Congrats girl! I know you bringing a life into the world and I’m trying to save a life” … “She should be a housewife! Bravo is crazy. They r soooo beautiful! So so happy for her and [husband] Marc [Daly].”

And later, when someone asked her if she went to the shower and bought a gift, NeNe confirmed she wasn’t invited, but added that certainly may send a gift anyway. “No i wasn’t invited! I didn’t get a gift but I’m [not] opposed to giving 1. I luv babies & i luv shopping,” she wrote on Twitter on Oct. 23.

RT @PorozaVuyo: @NeNeLeakes Hello Nene, my name is Vuyokazi, did you attend Kenya's baby shower and did you buy a gift, if yes, what was the gift? Thanks for letting me ask👉🏾No i wasn’t invited! I didn’t get a gift but I’m oppose to giving 1. I luv babies & i luv shopping — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) October 23, 2018

It’s interesting to see NeNe be so kind to Kenya, since just a few weeks ago, she told Bossip on WE tv that she was nearly certain she’d get invited to the baby shower. So not getting one must have stung. However, we’re happy to see NeNe taking the high road. Could this mean their feud is finally over? Our fingers are crossed!