Milo Manheim Reveals Whether Or Not He’ll Bring Back Zed From ‘Zombies’ For Halloween Night

DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Episode 2701 - “Dancing with the Stars" is back with a new, dynamic cast of 13 celebrities who are ready to move out of their comfort zones and hit the ballroom floor on a special two-night premiere. The competition begins with a two-hour season premiere, live, MONDAY, SEPT. 24 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/Eric McCandless) MILO MANHEIM, WITNEY CARSON
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Most Memorable Night" - The 11 remaining celebrities stroll down memory lane and celebrate through dance a time in their lives that left a lasting impression, as Most Memorable Night comes to "Dancing with the Stars," live on MONDAY, OCT. 8 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/Eric McCandless) BRANDON ARMSTRONG, TINASHE
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "New York City Night" - The 12 remaining couples take a bite out of the Big Apple and dance to iconic songs from the city that never sleeps, as New York City Night comes to "Dancing with the Stars," live, MONDAY, OCT. 1 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/Eric McCandless) TOM BERGERON, MILO MANHEIM, WITNEY CARSON
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Episode 2701A" - On part two of the spectacular season premiere, the 13 celebrities get ready to hit the ballroom floor once again, with a lot riding on their final scores, on "Dancing with the Stars," live, TUESDAY, SEPT. 25 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/Eric McCandless) ALAN BERSTEN, ALEXIS REN View Gallery View Gallery 31 Photos.
Milo Manheim is best known for his role as Zed in the ‘Zombies’ DCOM, so will he be reviving the fan fave for Halloween Night? He talked to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about his plans for his next dance!

Milo Manheim, 17, rose to fame playing the adorable and charming Zed in the Disney Channel Original Movie Zombies. Now he’s on Dancing With the Stars, and Halloween Night is the next themed week. The people want to know: will he bring back Zed for his next dance? Milo set the record straight with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY after the Oct. 22 show. “I am going to just tell you right now, we will not be doing Zombies!” Milo said. “I want to make it creepy. Zombies is fun, it is awesome, but it is not really Halloween. It is about a zombie, and it is not a scary movie. I want to freak people out. I want to creep people out. I want to be creepy!”

Well, there you have it, folks! Sounds like Milo and Witney Carson are going to get very spooky with their next performance. Milo and Witney performed a fun and exciting quickstep to “Incredits 2” from The Incredibles 2 during Disney Night. They received a 9, an 8, and a 10 for a score of 27 out of 30.

Milo admitted that he put a lot of pressure on himself before the performance. “I love Disney. I’m a Disney kid. I’m part of the Disney fam. I love Incredibles, so I think coming into this night there was a lot of pressure that I put on myself,” Milo told HollywoodLife. “I think we have done the dance better before. It’s a really hard dance, and I think that we did a pretty good job out here! But it was a really fun night watching everyone dance. I was in a really good mood all night!” Dancing With the Stars season 27 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.