Milo Manheim Reveals Whether Or Not He’ll Bring Back Zed From ‘Zombies’ For Halloween Night

Milo Manheim is best known for his role as Zed in the ‘Zombies’ DCOM, so will he be reviving the fan fave for Halloween Night? He talked to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about his plans for his next dance!

Milo Manheim, 17, rose to fame playing the adorable and charming Zed in the Disney Channel Original Movie Zombies. Now he’s on Dancing With the Stars, and Halloween Night is the next themed week. The people want to know: will he bring back Zed for his next dance? Milo set the record straight with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY after the Oct. 22 show. “I am going to just tell you right now, we will not be doing Zombies!” Milo said. “I want to make it creepy. Zombies is fun, it is awesome, but it is not really Halloween. It is about a zombie, and it is not a scary movie. I want to freak people out. I want to creep people out. I want to be creepy!”

Well, there you have it, folks! Sounds like Milo and Witney Carson are going to get very spooky with their next performance. Milo and Witney performed a fun and exciting quickstep to “Incredits 2” from The Incredibles 2 during Disney Night. They received a 9, an 8, and a 10 for a score of 27 out of 30.

Milo admitted that he put a lot of pressure on himself before the performance. “I love Disney. I’m a Disney kid. I’m part of the Disney fam. I love Incredibles, so I think coming into this night there was a lot of pressure that I put on myself,” Milo told HollywoodLife. “I think we have done the dance better before. It’s a really hard dance, and I think that we did a pretty good job out here! But it was a really fun night watching everyone dance. I was in a really good mood all night!” Dancing With the Stars season 27 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.