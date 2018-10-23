Megyn Kelly Defends White People Doing Blackface For Halloween If It’s For A Character

Megyn Kelly grossly defending blackface for Halloween during a baffling segment on her morning show about offensive costumes. Find out why she thinks this absolutely racist practice is somehow okay.

Welcome to 2018, where a morning show host is allowed to be racist on a major network. Meghan Kelly, 47, decided it was a good idea to discuss people celebrating Halloween by offensively “dressing up” as other races with a panel of all-white guests during her October 23 show. To Megyn, doing blackface is totally fine if you’re dressed as a character. REALLY, she said that. Kelly mused during a conversation about universities encouraging students to not wear “offensive” costumes, “what is racist?” Blackface. Blackface is racist.

“You do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface for Halloween, or a black person who puts on whiteface for Halloween. Back when I was a kid, that was okay just as long as you were dressing as a character,” she told her panel — Jenna Bush Hager, Jacob Soboroff, and Melissa Rivers. To their credit, they seemed pretty shocked at her assertion. Now, Megyn was born in 1970. It was definitely not okay to do blackface. What is she even talking about? In case it’s not obvious (cause it’s not for Megyn), blackface is a horrifying method of humiliating and targeting Black people, a caricature of the race.

No matter how much you want to be Diana Ross for Halloween, as Megyn used as an example (recalling a controversy when RHONY star Luann deLesseps dressed as the star), it’s off limits. “People said that [Luann’s costume] was racist! And I don’t know, like, I thought, like, ‘Who doesn’t love Diana Ross?’ She wants to look like Diana Ross for one day. I don’t know how that got racist on Halloween,” Megyn said. Sure, Jan. You can watch the full segment below if you want to feel some outrage, then vomit.

Dear @megynkelly — you and I are approximately the same age. Blackface was NOT okay when we were kids. Take it from a big-hearted boy who just wanted to show his love for Nipsey Russell on the worst Halloween of my life. https://t.co/pnsk0WmuTw — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) October 23, 2018

This isn’t the first time Megyn’s gotten weirdly fired up about race. When she was still at Fox News, Megyn flipped after reading a piece from Slate that said Santa could be black. She insisted over and over again that Santa, a fictional character who does not actually visit every home in the world with his magic flying reindeer, has to be white. Oh, and Jesus, too. If you’d like a good laugh, you can watch the absurd segment HERE. Stay tuned to see if Megyn faces any repercussions from her blackface views.