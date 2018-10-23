See Pics
Hollywood Life

Meghan Markle’s Baby Bump Looks Its Biggest Yet As She Cradles It In $1,400 Blue Gown — Pics

meghan markle blue dress baby bump
Shutterstock
Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry attend a reception and dinner hosted by the President of Fiji at the Grand Pacific Hotel, Suva Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex tour of Fiji - 23 Oct 2018 Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry at the Grand Pacific Hotel, where they will attend a reception and dinner hosted by the President of Fiji WEARING SAFIYAA
Meghan, Harry. Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk along Kingfisher Bay Jetty during a visit to Fraser Island, Australia, . Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day seven of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific Britain Royals, Fraser Island, Australia - 22 Oct 2018
Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry arrive at Kingfisher Bay during their visit to Fraser Island. Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex tour of Australia - 22 Oct 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
Celebrity Baby Editor

She’s done hiding! Meghan is pregnant and proud of it, which she proved on the latest stop of her royal tour in a Safiyaa dress. Take a look at photos of the royal cradling her budding belly in Fiji!

Meghan Markle, 37, just paired a fabulous blue gown with the best accessory of all — a baby bump! She and Prince Harry, 34, made a stunning couple at a black-tie reception in Fiji, the latest stop on their royal tour. While the prince kept his look classy in a black suit, Meghan made a statement with a bright blue gown. The  floor-length dress, designed by Safiyaa, hugged her pregnancy curves in the best way possible. And even though the dress had a fun cape and was accessorized with dangly diamond earrings, Meghan’s belly stole the show! It didn’t hurt that she was cradling it protectively all night long. The mom-to-be was glowing and couldn’t keep her hands off of her baby bump.

This isn’t the first time Meghan has drawn attention to her stomach on the royal tour. Since she and her husband confirmed that they were expecting with an announcement from Kensington Palace on Oct. 15, Meghan has been free to flaunt her baby bump as much as she wants. No more hiding it behind folders and oversized coats, or distracting everyone with new hairstyles. Instead, Meghan has been cradling her bump at almost every stop, whether she’s wearing a high-slit striped dress in Kingfisher Bay or a green pleated one in Australia. When she and Harry first arrived in Fiji, she even highlighted her belly in a simple white gown.

We love that she’s showing her pregnancy off! It’s got to be so refreshing since she did keep it under wraps for a few months.

meghan markle blue dress baby bump

TBH, this royal tour couldn’t have come at a greater time. With Meghan making so many stops, she’s getting tons of chances to show off her baby bump in different outfits. We can’t wait to see what’s next!