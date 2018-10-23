She’s done hiding! Meghan is pregnant and proud of it, which she proved on the latest stop of her royal tour in a Safiyaa dress. Take a look at photos of the royal cradling her budding belly in Fiji!

Meghan Markle, 37, just paired a fabulous blue gown with the best accessory of all — a baby bump! She and Prince Harry, 34, made a stunning couple at a black-tie reception in Fiji, the latest stop on their royal tour. While the prince kept his look classy in a black suit, Meghan made a statement with a bright blue gown. The floor-length dress, designed by Safiyaa, hugged her pregnancy curves in the best way possible. And even though the dress had a fun cape and was accessorized with dangly diamond earrings, Meghan’s belly stole the show! It didn’t hurt that she was cradling it protectively all night long. The mom-to-be was glowing and couldn’t keep her hands off of her baby bump.

This isn’t the first time Meghan has drawn attention to her stomach on the royal tour. Since she and her husband confirmed that they were expecting with an announcement from Kensington Palace on Oct. 15, Meghan has been free to flaunt her baby bump as much as she wants. No more hiding it behind folders and oversized coats, or distracting everyone with new hairstyles. Instead, Meghan has been cradling her bump at almost every stop, whether she’s wearing a high-slit striped dress in Kingfisher Bay or a green pleated one in Australia. When she and Harry first arrived in Fiji, she even highlighted her belly in a simple white gown.

We love that she’s showing her pregnancy off! It’s got to be so refreshing since she did keep it under wraps for a few months.

TBH, this royal tour couldn’t have come at a greater time. With Meghan making so many stops, she’s getting tons of chances to show off her baby bump in different outfits. We can’t wait to see what’s next!