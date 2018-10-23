Lisa Vanderpump Seems To Confirm ‘RHOBH’ Drama After Fan Slams Cast For ‘Bullying’ Her

Lisa Vanderpump posted a short but telling response to a fan’s Instagram message on Oct. 22 and it pretty much revealed that the drama with her ‘RHOBH’ co-stars has to do with Lisa Rinna and Dorit Kemsley.

Lisa Vanderpump, 58, left a shocking response to a fan’s comment on Instagram that basically confirmed the reason for the drama going on between her and her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars, and it has to do with Lisa Rinna, 55, and Dorit Kemsley, 42! The fan took the time to post the comment on Oct. 22 after people were debating why Lisa decided not to attend co-star Camille Grammer‘s wedding last weekend and the post pointed out some pretty specific things about why Lisa may not have wanted to go.

“Really wish people would read the news before commenting on here and asking why you weren’t at Camille’s wedding! Why would you be on the back of what they all done to you!, ” the post began. “1) @lisarinna uploading a pic of cupcakes on your birthday with pills on them, spiteful nasty woman! She knew what she was doing on the back of you losing your brother so tragically! 2) @doritkemsley getting a puppy from @vanderpumpdogs then claiming it bit her kid so she gave it to a friend, who then gave it to another shelter then having the audacity to blame YOU when the story came out on @radargram and the group accuse you of selling the story. well that wasn’t true because even radar editor came out and categorically stated it wasn’t you!!!!”

The post went on to explain that Lisa, Dorit and other co-star Kyle Richards Umansky, 49, were all just trying to deflect away from themselves because of lawsuits they are involved in and they have been “bullying” Lisa nonstop. Lisa didn’t take long to seemingly agree with the fan by replying with “someone’s paying attention.” Although Lisa hasn’t come out and blamed anyone in particular for the reported drama going on with her and the other ladies on the show, her recent response definitely says a lot!

It was reported that Lisa didn’t attend 50-year-old Camille’s wedding because she has been going through a lot, including the loss of her brother, Mark, who unexpectedly died at the age of 59 back in May from an apparent drug overdose. Camille told People that she respected Lisa’s decision and admitted that Lisa reached out and apologized to her for not attending. She also gave Lisa credit for encouraging her to get married.

It will be interesting to see where the drama goes from here. Now that Lisa commented on a fan calling out some of her co-stars we can’t help but think things might get a little more intense soon!