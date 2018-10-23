LA Lakers Fans Slam LeBron James For Missing 2 Key Free Throws: ‘Kobe Would’ve Made Both’

Despite the addition of LeBron James, the L.A. Lakers’ season is not off to a good start — and after LeBron missed two KEY free throws in the team’s Oct. 22 game, fans are wishing they had Kobe Bryant back instead!

Los Angeles Lakers fans are NOT happy with LeBron James after the team’s Oct. 22 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. Although LeBron had an epic 8-0 run in the last minute of regulation to help tie the game up, his performance in overtime left viewers in a frenzy. With just 12.8 seconds left in the game, and the Lakers up 142-141, LeBron found himself at the free throw line with a chance to make two baskets and expand his team’s lead. However, he totally choked and missed both shots, allowing the Spurs to rebound the ball and take a 143-142 lead.

LeBron got the ball again with just 6.8 seconds left, but missed his shot as the buzzer sounded, and the Lakers lost the game. This brings their record to 0-3 for the season so far, and fans are pretty pissed about it. Twitter flooded with comments from frustrated viewers afterward, with several comparing LeBron to Lakers’ legend, Kobe Bryant. “Kobe Bryant would have made both,” many fans wrote, referring to LeBron’s missed free throws. Others posted hilarious GIFs of Kobe, anticipating what his reaction must have been to watching LeBron flub.

Still, after the game, LeBron admitted that he’s “not” getting discouraged over the situation. “I know what I got myself into,” he said. “It’s a process. I get it, and we’ll be fine. I didn’t come here thinking we were going to be blazing, storming right out of the gate. It’s a process, and I understand that.”

The Lakers will play next on Oct. 24, taking on the Suns. LeBron clearly has a lot of ground to make up to earn back the respect of some of these fans!