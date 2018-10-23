Leah Messer & Jason Jordan: ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star, 26, Splits From BF, 40, After Just 6 Months Of Dating

Oh no! ‘Teen Mom 2’ star, Leah Messer, has ended things with her boyfriend, Jason Jordan after just six months of dating. What went wrong?!

Leah Messer, 26, is a single woman once again after breaking up with her boyfriend, Jason Jordan, 40, according to Us Weekly. The pair, who were only dating for about six months, decided to end things because “it just wasn’t working,” the mag reported. “They’re just not a good fit,” the source added. Leah and Jason were able to keep their romance on the down low at the beginning, but Us Weekly broke the news of their relationship when they were together for about three months. At the time, it was reported that they were “getting serious” already.

Despite Leah and Jason’s 14-year age difference, they reportedly worked well together at first because of how much they had in common. “They share the same faith and have gone to church together,” Us’ source said. “They love hiking, cooking and are both very family oriented. He’s very attentive.” Additionally, Jordan has a two-year-old son from a previous relationship, while Leah is mom to twins, Ali and Aleeah, 8, and daughter, Adalynn, 5, so they had that similarity, as well. Unfortunately, it looks like those commonalities just weren’t enough to make it work .

Leah welcomed her twin daughters with Corey Simms in December 2009, which was documented on 16 & Pregnant. She found out she was pregnant just one month into the pair’s relationship. Leah and Corey’s relationship went through a lot of ups and downs, but they decided to get married in October 2010. Leah admitted to cheating on Corey just six months later, and they split in June 2011.

After ending things with Corey, Leah began dating Jeremy Calvert. They were married in April 2012, and their daughter, Adalynn, was born in Feb. 2013. Jeremy filed for divorce in April 2015, and it was finalized later that year.