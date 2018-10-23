Kylie Jenner Vs. Rihanna: Which Beauty Guru Looks Better Rocking Their Own Blue Lipstick?

Kylie Jenner & Rihanna have us feeling blue with their lip shades! The beauty gurus are going head to head with dueling blue lip shades, and we can’t decide who rocks it best!

These ladies aren’t afraid to work, work, work, work, work a bright, bold lip! Rihanna and Kylie Jenner, who both run dueling beauty brands, have stunned in pink, coral, green and blue pigments on their lips. Most recently, Kylie took to Snapchat to debut a teal-colored lip that is set to go on sale for her Halloween collection. She revealed that the tone was actually inspired by her viral blue hair from 2014. “And this is 2014 and I named it this because 2014 was the first time I really dyed my hair and I dyed it a blue teal and I had blue teal almost all of 2014 so…” the blonde 21-year-old told the cameras.

The color, several pointed out, is reminiscent of Rihanna’s blue lip in her Fenty line, that came out last year. Riri is the queen of funky colored lipsticks, and she is never afraid to rock them. In 2013, she stepped out in her signature pixie cut and a bright blue lip, similar to the 2014 color Kylie is now promoting. The following year, Riri also rocked a Space-inspired electric blue lip, which turned out to be eyeliner! So innovative.

Riri and Kylie both have super successful brands and are incredible businesswomen — and they also have very similar tastes! Blue isn’t the only color they think is great on the lips — both ladies have rocked green — yes, green — lipstick, too! Last December when preparing to release her Mattemoiselle line for Fenty, Rihanna promoted Wasabi, a deep, army green lipstick. Four months later, Kylie added a deep green to her Kylie Cosmetics collection, and looked equally as fabulous in the striking, green color. It’s safe to say, both of these ladies can pull off really any lip color they try! We can’t help but wonder what trend will be next — yellow?!