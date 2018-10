Kourtney Kardashian ‘Hurt’ To Not Be Scott Disick’s Priority Now That He Has ‘Deep Feelings’ For Sofia

It turns out Kourtney never expected her baby daddy’s romance to be long term since he often had fun without commitments before he met Sofia, but now she understands things are different. “When Scott and Sofia first started dating, Kourtney did not take their relationship very seriously because of Scott’s dating history,” the source continued. “But now Kourtney sees that Scott has deep feelings for Sofia and the reality that Sofia could play stepmom to her kids is sinking in more than ever.”

Although Kourtney and Scott still spend time together as a family with their three kids, he’s still head over heels for Sofia. Since Kourtney just got out of a long term relationship with ex, she’s been seen with, 20, on multiple occasions. There’s no word yet on whether or not the new romance is serious though and Kourtney also seems to be spending a lot of time alone and/or with friends. We can definitely understand if she has nostalgic feelings about her time with Scott given her current circumstances but we do hope she’s able to find happiness in her life with or without a mate!