Exclusive
Kourtney Kardashian ‘Hurt’ To Not Be Scott Disick’s Priority Now That He Has ‘Deep Feelings’ For Sofia
Kourtney Kardashian can’t help but feel sad emotions when she thinks about how connected her ex Scott Disick and his girlfriend Sofia Richie have become and she’s realizing their relationship is more serious than she thought it would be.
Kourtney Kardashian, 39, is feeling hurt about her ex Scott Disick‘s serious relationship with his 20-year-old girlfriend Sofia Richie and she’s missing the times when she was the most important lady in his life. “Kourtney hurts because she never thought Scott would find someone who compliments him as much as Sofia does,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Kourtney gets emotional at times seeing how connected Scott and Sofia are. She has always been used to having Scott wrapped around her finger, but now Kourtney sees that Sofia plays a major part in Scott’s life, she gets a bit jealous at times to not be his priority anymore.”
It turns out Kourtney never expected her baby daddy’s romance to be long term since he often had fun without commitments before he met Sofia, but now she understands things are different. “When Scott and Sofia first started dating, Kourtney did not take their relationship very seriously because of Scott’s dating history,” the source continued. “But now Kourtney sees that Scott has deep feelings for Sofia and the reality that Sofia could play stepmom to her kids is sinking in more than ever.”
Although Kourtney and Scott still spend time together as a family with their three kids, he’s still head over heels for Sofia. Since Kourtney just got out of a long term relationship with ex Younes Bendjima, she’s been seen with Luka Sabbat, 20, on multiple occasions. There’s no word yet on whether or not the new romance is serious though and Kourtney also seems to be spending a lot of time alone and/or with friends. We can definitely understand if she has nostalgic feelings about her time with Scott given her current circumstances but we do hope she’s able to find happiness in her life with or without a mate!