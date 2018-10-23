Khloe Kardashian Feels Like A ‘Single Mom’ Now That Tristan Thompson’s NBA Season Has Started

Now that the NBA season is underway, Khloe Kardashian is a basketball widow with BF Tristan Thompson on the road devoting all his time to hoops. We’ve got details on how she feels like a single mom.

Khloe Kardashian moved to Cleveland with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 27, and their seven-month-old daughter True in September when he reported to Cavaliers training camp. Now that the regular NBA season is underway and Tristan is hitting the road, the reality star feels more alone than ever. “Khloe is very stressed now that basketball season has started. She really feels like a single mom now that Tristan is gone so much which is really challenging,” a source close to the 34-year-old tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Koko is heading home to L.A. so she can be around her friends and family rather than be isolated with her daughter in Ohio. “She plans on visiting Cleveland, but not being there full-time though she is toying with the idea of spending more time there. She just likes to be close to her family who is here in LA. She’s really stressed and overwhelmed with balancing everything.” our insider adds.

Khloe and Tristan had a magical summer in Los Angeles together, where they were able to spend all of their time repairing their relationship following his alleged cheating scandal in April. He won back her love and trust and the couple bonded over their family life with growing baby True. Their daughter got to have plenty of playdates with the Kar-Jenner “Triplets” that include sister Kim Kardashian‘s 10-month-old daughter Chicago West and Kylie Jenner‘s nine-month-old daughter Stormi Webster. There’s no doubt True’s cousins miss her and will be happy to have her back home in LA.

Lately Khloe has been hinting that there’s some drama in her relationship with Tristan, posting cryptic inspirational messages on her Instagram account. In Oc.t 19 she wrote “I don’t know who needs this, but just know God is going to heal your broken heart,. You’re going to laugh again, you’re going to trust again, and you’re going to love again. God is going to restore everything you’ve lost.” The next day she posted a message about the need for self-care. Khloe’s got to be nervous that Tristan will be on the road so much now and is very aware how other women throw themselves at NBA stars. Hopefully he won’t do anything to break her heart again.