Khloe Kardashian Fans Bash Tristan Thompson As He Shows Love For Her Hot New IG Pic: ‘Boy Bye’

Tristan Thompson showed some IG love for a hot pic of Khloe Kardashian and her fans are NOT there for it. We’ve got them bashing Koko’s baby daddy, as they’re still pissed at his alleged cheating scandal.

Khloe Kardashian may have forgiven baby daddy Tristan Thompson for his alleged cheating scandal last spring, but her fans sure haven’t forgot about it. The reality star posted a super sexy Instagram photo on Oct. 22, flaunting her body in a high-cut hip baring hot pink bodysuit. She was announcing a “secret” project brewing with her BFF Malika Haqq and used the stunning photo to get everyone’s attention. Tristan went wild for the pic, liking it and adding three smiley faced emojis with hearts for eyes in the comments. Some of Koko’s fans were NOT there for his public adoration.

“No way. Boy Bye” one fan commented directly to the Cleveland Cavaliers star. Another told him to “get the f**k out” of Khloe’s Instagram page. “Bye Boy” was written by several others who are still upset at Tristan for allegedly getting cozy with a New York City strip club worker in April less than a week before Khloe gave birth to their daughter True Thompson on April 12.

“I’m such a tease…. I can’t tell you now, but I am sooooo excited about this!!!!! Secret project is brewing with my BFF @forevermalika!!! Ahhhhhhhhh I can hardly contain my excitement,” Khloe captioned the eye-catching photo. For the fans who weren’t bashing Tristan, they fluctuated between gushing over how hot the Good American Jeans founder looked in the pic and what her new project could be.

“Goddess Khloe ❣️😍….she never lets me down,” one fan commented while anorther wrote, “Umm @khloekardashian u sure you just had a baby? U look hot girl!” Many people simply loved the deep hot pink, telling her that she should wear the hue more often. “I’m living for you and pink girl. Your color!” one fan added.

Some fans thought that Khloe might be coming out with a Good American swimsuit line, as it was hard to tell if she was wearing a leotard or a one-piece bathing suit with a matching cropped long-sleeved cover-up. “My guess is going to be the following: Good american, perfume, makeup, or Malika’s own debut of her clothing line…. I doubt it’ll be something new,” one person speculated. Whatever it is, we can’t wait to see what Khloe has coming up!