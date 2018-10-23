Kate Middleton Stuns In Princess Diana’s Diamond Tiara As She Joins William At Royal State Banquet

Kate Middleton looked absolutely amazing on Oct. 23 when she proudly wore Princess Diana’s diamond tiara as she attended a special royal banquet honoring the Dutch royals at Buckingham Palace.

Kate Middleton, 36, sweetly kept Princess Diana‘s memory alive on Oct. 23 by wearing her stunning Cambridge Lover’s knot diamond and pearl tiara when she attended a special banquet held at Buckingham Palace. The banquet was held to honor a visit from the Dutch royals, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and Kate looked incredibly gorgeous during her appearance with husband Prince William, 36. In addition to the historic tiara, which went perfectly with Diana’s former sparkling blue engagement ring, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a figure-flattering light blue gown by Alexander McQueen.

This isn’t the first time Kate wore her late mother-in-law’s tiara. Back in Dec. 2015, Kate wore the iconic headpiece for the very first time at the Queen’s annual Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace, and the brunette beauty has also dressed like Diana on multiple occasions. From similar patterned coats to same colored dresses, Kate seems happy to memorialize Diana in any way she can and the recent banquet was further proof of that.

Kate was all smiles at the banquet as she showed off her beautiful style and she looked like she was truly enjoying the festivities. Queen Elizabeth, 92, and Prince Charles, 69, were also in attendance for the event, which marked the first visit to the UK by a sitting Dutch monarch in 40 years. There were around 150 guests at the gathering and the Queen used the opportunity to speak about important topics such as Brexit, the “new partnership” between Great Britain and Europe, for the first time. In her speech, she explained that she looks forward to what the new partnership will bring and feels the values shared between the UK and the Netherlands are “are our greatest assets”.

We can’t wait to see Kate dress like Diana at events in the future. She’s always mesmerizing us with her beauty and charm and it’s become a fantastic trademark for her!