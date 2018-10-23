Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin: Why Their New Zipcode Is Making Them Even More Eager To Have Kids

Now that Hailey and Justin have tied the knot, is a baby on the way? Their new neighborhood is making them want kids, a source says. We’ve got all the details on their baby fever!

With only a few months of dating before they tied the knot, Justin Bieber, 24, and Hailey Baldwin, 21, have had a whirlwind relationship to say the least — but will they keep the momentum going with a pregnancy announcement? Since rumors are flying that the model would be willing to put her career on hold to start a family, fans are keeping their eyes peeled for a baby bump. Justin is just as anxious for a little one, a source close to the couple told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Justin can’t wait to become a dad,” the insider said. “He would be entirely thrilled if Hailey got pregnant tomorrow. As young as Justin is he’s already lived more than most people twice his age so he does feel mature enough to be a dad.”

And the singer’s desire to be a dad is only increasing, thanks to his new ‘hood. “Where they’re living together right now is a very family friendly neighborhood so everywhere they go, there are cute kids there,” the source added. “They both get so excited over all the cute kids. Being around all these happy families is making Justin even more eager to have a baby with Hailey.” Aw! Recall that a couple months ago, these two purchased a huge house in Canada for almost $7 million. Since it’s over 100 acres, they’ve clearly got plenty of space to grow their family. Sounds like Hailey and Justin will be entering the next chapter of their whirlwind relationship sooner rather than later!

They’ve been house-hunting in Los Angeles recently, even checking out Demi Lovato‘s former home where the singer overdosed. Here’s to hoping the place they end up buying will also be in a family-friendly neighborhood so they can keep up the baby fever!

Hollywoodlife.com has reached out to Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber’s reps for comment.