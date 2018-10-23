Justin Bieber’s Mom Gushes Over Hailey Baldwin With Sweet Instagram Comment — See Pic

It seems that Justin Bieber’s mom Pattie Mallette approves of Hailey Baldwin. The pop star’s mother thinks the model is ‘stunning’ and she’s happy to let the world know!

It doesn’t matter if you’re a world famous model or the girl next door, most women want to impress their man’s mom. Luckily for Hailey Baldwin, 21, it seems that she has. On Oct. 22, the model shared an Instagram photo of herself flashing a huge grin. Shortly afterwards Justin Bieber’s mom Pattie Mallette, 43, hopped on to comment on the pic with one word, “Stunning.” Now, given that – according to numerous reports (including a confirmation from Hailey’s uncle, Alec Baldwin) – Justin, 24, and Hailey are man and wife, it seems that, technically, the model just got the thumbs up from her mother-in-law.

This is great news for Hailey. Although Justin told Billboard in 2015 that he and Pattie were estranged for some time, they appear to be much closer these days. On Jan. 18, Pattie posted an Instagram photo of her posing with her famous son and she gushed about her love for him in the caption. She wrote, “I admire your character and integrity. You are maturing beautifully and wise beyond your years. You are so funny that I find myself laughing out loud when I’m alone, remembering of something you said or did. And your heart is gold. I love you to the moon and back. #lovemom.”

Thankfully, it seems that Justin is also a hit with Hailey’s family too. On Sept. 10 he was snapped hanging out with her dad, actor Stephen Baldwin, 52, at a music festival in Detroit, Michigan.

As for Pattie’s comment about Hailey, alas, not every fan was happy about it. While some praised her for showing the model love, others couldn’t resist bringing up Justin’s ex, Selena Gomez. One fan wrote, “@pattiemallette okay what happened to Selena?” Another added, “Pattie gurl don’t give up on Jelena.” But one positive fan wrote, “What a supportive momma.” Meanwhile, yet another person gushed, “YES MAMA!!! WE LOVE THE TWO QUEENS OF JUSTIN’S LIFE.” Who’d have thought one word could get such a strong reaction?!