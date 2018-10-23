Jen Harley Hurt That Ronnie Magro-Ortiz’s Friends Are ‘Waiting’ For Them To Fail’

Jen Harley’s convinced that she and Ronnie Magro-Ortiz are going the distance, and would really appreciate it if his friends supported that. We’ve learned exclusively that Jen’s hurt that they think they’ll fail.

Jen Harley and Ronnie Magro-Ortiz are going strong again! But… for how long? The Jersey Shore star’s friends have made it clear that they’re concerned about both Ronnie and Jen, and it’s breaking Jen’s heart that they don’t have any faith in the relationship, a source close to her told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Jen is really hurt that people aren’t being supportive of her and Ronnie,” the insider said. “There are times when she feels that everyone is against her and Ronnie and trying to tear away their happiness, just waiting for them to fail. It breaks her heart.”

It’s understandable why Ronnie’s friends are wary of them getting back together, yet again. It’s been nonstop drama for the couple, including horrific screaming matches, nasty Instagram posts, and Jen’s 2017 arrest for allegedly abusing him. One of Ronnie’s friends told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that nobody believes they’ll stay together, considering their volatile history. They went so far as to call the relationship “co-dependent.” “Everybody’s worried things will spiral out of control before they finally decide they’re over for good,” the insider told us.

“Everyone feels on edge when they’re around Ronnie and Jen, and we all walk on eggshells waiting for one of them to go off on the other one. Separately, they are both totally cool and great people, but together they’re nightmares—they’re like oil and water, it’s just a really bad dynamic.” Ouch! They’re apparently not hiding their apprehension from Jen very well. She’s convinced that this is it, that she and Ronnie are going the distance.

“If she and Ronnie were fighting all the time she would understand all the negativity, but she swears they’re doing really well and are more in love than they’ve ever been,” the source close to Jen said. “Nothing is perfect — they still have their arguments — but nothing out of the normal or extreme because they are both working at it. They’re doing therapy together and really committed to working out their issues, because they want their daughter grow up in a happy home.”

Good for them! Jen is more inspired than ever to have a healthy and happy relationship, now, as “she’s a fighter; the haters are only making her more determined to make her relationship work.”