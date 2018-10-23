‘InStyle’ Awards Best Dressed: Jennifer Aniston, Ellen Pompeo & More

It was a huge night for celebs and their stylists, and there were some major fashion moments at the ‘InStyle’ Awards 2018! See the best dressed stars in pics below!

Ellen Pompeo wore a navy one shoulder top and matching trousers by Max Mara, and looked totally stunning. Jennifer Aniston wore a tight black dress and showed off her sexy curves. Julia Roberts twinned exactly with her stylist Elizabeth Stewart — they both wore lavender Givenchy suits and white Clergerie shoes. Constance Wu wore a Brock Collection dress and Anabela Chan earrings. Lily Collins wore a green and black Givenchy, with stomach cut out, by Clare Waight Keller, the Best Designer of the Year Award honoree. (She famously designed Meghan Markle‘s wedding dress.) Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wore a gold sleeveless Givenchy dress with flirty fringe.

Kelsey Asbille wore head-to-toe Salvatore Ferragamo — a red knit dress and lace up booties. Awkwafina wore a bright purple Rasario dress from their Fall 2018 collection. Kaley Cuoco wore the kate spade new york Floral Organza Dress in Frozen Lilac and Chartreuse dress and carried the kate spade new york Amelia Spade Flower Small Crossbody bag in Bright Silver. Olivia Culpo wore the kate spade new york Menswear Modern Blazer and Cuff Pant and looked so business chic!

Lea Michele also wore black — an asymmetrical hemline with a deep v neckline, showing off her cleavage. Chrissy Metz wore a leopard dress with black ruffle trim. Storm Reid looked gorgeous in a black sequin dress with blue lace called the Stephanie dress from Preen’s Resort 2019 collection. See all of the best dressed stars from the InStyle Awards 2018 in the gallery attached above!