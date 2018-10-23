Iggy Azalea Vs. Sofia Richie: Who Flaunts Their Curves In Little More Than A Bathrobe Better?

Iggy Azalea and Sofia Richie both look fabulous in these super-skimpy robes, but we have to ask — who wore the sexy sleepwear better? See a side-by side of their looks here, and decide for yourself!

Leave it to Iggy Azalea and Sofia Richie to make even fuzzy bathrobes look sexy! The stunners don’t have much in common, save for their penchant for sultry clothing and (alleged for Iggy) relationships with Kardashian-adjacent men. The ladies had the same idea on the same day, though, to glam up their fave bathrobes for these cute pics, which you can see below! Iggy was having a totally fancy day that apparently included relaxing in a tub while drinking caviar-infused champagne, according to her Instagram post. In other words, “rich bitch activity.”

She looked flawless while showing some major leg and cleavage. We usually don’t take baths while wearing a full face of makeup, but to each their own! Sofia’s sleepwear was clearly planned, as she was wearing coordinated baby pink lingerie with her shearling robe. Cute! Like Iggy, her makeup was perfect, even giving off some Kylie Jenner vibes, don’t you think? We’re loving that curly blonde wig, too. The natural blonde has stuck with stick-straight brunette locks for awhile, reminiscent of boyfriend Scott Disick‘s ex, Kourtney Kardashian. Curls and bangs work for her!

Speaking of Kourtney and Scott… a source recently told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that LD’s officially over his ex, and only has eyes for Sofia! She’s turning him into a “better man” and dad to his three kids. “Scott is looking and living much healthier than ever and it seems like it’s all thanks to Sofia,” they said. “Scott is partying less, is behaving more maturely and is being a better father.”

We’re interested to see if Iggy and Sofia have more similar looks up their sleeves. You know we’ll do another vs. when they do!