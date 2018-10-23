Mega Millions $1.6 Billion Drawing: How To Watch The Winning Lottery Numbers Get Picked

This is no typo: the Oct. 23 Mega Millions jackpot is worth $1.6 BILLION dollars. Someone with a winning ticket is about to be set for life, so find out how to watch the drawing, the odds of winning, and more.

It’s going to be the largest lotto jackpot in America’s history. $1.6 billion dollars is going to be on the line when the Mega Millions numbers are picked at 11:00 PM Eastern. After the six numbers are picked, someone’s life will be changed forever, as they’ll never have to work again. All it takes is two dollars and a dream. In order to watch the Mega Millions drawing, check local listings as to which television channel carries the drawing. However, there are multiple live stream options for those who have cut the cord – or don’t want to turn on the TV.

WSB-TV in Atlanta, Georgia is where the drawing takes place, and they provide a live stream of the drawing. The drawing will also be live streamed at the Powerball MegaMillions website. The drawing may have a delay of 10 to 20 seconds due to buffering, especially if millions of people are watching it. The LotteryHUB app also has live streams, so you can download that to your phone. If none of the live streams work for you, Mega Millions posts a video on its YouTube channel. There are plenty of ways to find out if your ticket holds the winning numbers.

The current U.S. lottery jackpot record is $1.586 billion, back in January 2016. That massive payday was split between three winning Powerball tickets. The odds of winning the Mega Millions are 1 in 302.6 million, according to CNBC, and the taxes someone will have to pay are also pretty dismal. If the winner takes the immediate cash option, they’ll take home $904 million. The federal government will take $217 billion (24%) and in between state taxes and additional fees, a person will be left with about $489.8 to $569.5 million. While that doesn’t mean you’ll be a billionaire, it’s a lot of money.

The Oct. 19 drawing saw numbers 15, 23, 56, 65, 70 and 7 drawn. There were 15 second-prize winners – those are tickets where five out of the six numbers matched – meaning fifteen people went home a million dollars richer. Actually, two tickets in Texas had the 2x Megaplier, meaning their tickets won two million bucks. Amazing! All it takes is two dollars and a dream.