Halsey & G-Eazy Split Again Two Months After Getting Back Together: ‘It’s Over’

Absence didn’t make the heart grow fonder for G-Eazy and Halsey. After getting back together two months ago following an early summer breakup, they’re done once again.

G-Eazy and Halsey have broken up…yet again. The couple split in early July only to get back together in late August. But now things are over and out as he’s apparently happy living the life of a single, famous guy. “It’s over again for now,” a source tells PEOPLE. “He was partying over the weekend and girls were all over him. He didn’t care who saw.” The former couple made the telltale move of unfollowing each other on social media over the weekend. The pair attended the AMAs together on Oct. 8, looking more in love than ever, but sometime during the past two weeks things headed south.

Just three days ago on Oct. 20, G-Eazy was gushing about his lady love at the 97.1 AMP RADIO’s 6th Annual We Can Survive concert in Hollywood. “I mean, she’s an incredible artist,” he told E! News. “She’s really inspiring to watch work, you know what I mean?”

“I’ve been blessed and fortunate enough to get in the studio with a lot of artists that I admire, but she’s one of those that when you hear her voice come through live from the booth, it’s one of those, it just hits you right away. It’s pure,” the 29-year-old explained. The couple collaborated on the 2017 hit “Him & I” and their super hot performances led to them falling in love by the autumn of that year.

Halsey confirmed the two split after nine months together in early July. She took to social media and revealed “I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel the need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart.” The split didn’t take as by late August the pair was holding hands at the MTV VMAs. They even jetted off to a romantic Italian getaway for Halsey’s 24th birthday in late September. G-Eazy posted a pic of them kissing in a gondola and captioned it ““Happy birthday to this one. I love you so so so much and I always will.” Well, maybe there’s room for yet another reconciliation sometime in the future. These two don’t seem to know how to quit each other.