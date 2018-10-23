Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Plan Super Hot Sex-Date On Instagram After She Posts Bathing Suit Vid

Gabrielle Union kick-started Scorpio season with a seductive Instagram video of her climbing out of the pool. Her and husband Dwyane Wade got so heated in the comments section, they made plans ASAP!

True to a Scorpio’s seductive nature, Gabrielle Union, 45, welcomed her horoscope’s season by flaunting her goods. The Breaking In actress posted a slow-motion clip of her ascending a pool ladder on Oct. 23, the epitome of sexy videos! All focus was on her toned booty and thighs, and husband Dwyane Wade, 36, took her Instagram bait. “Pick up the ☎,” he commented under the video. But his wife of four years was all business.

“How bout no Netflix and let’s get to it,” she replied. No Hocus Pocus for these lovebirds! But don’t mistake Dwyane’s flirty comment as an invitation to write your own. Gabrielle posted another hot post to Instagram in August, that time of her in a rash guard and bikini bottoms. It captivated Minnesota Timberwolves player Jimmy Butler, who wrote, “WELL DAMN.” Gabrielle’s husband, a player for Miami Heat, was not too happy about Jimmy’s tone, as we’ve told you. Dwyane went after his fellow NBA star under one of Jimmy’s pictures, which was captioned, “The good, the bad and the ugly.” You must see Dwyane’s hilarious warning.

This isn’t the only time Gabrielle has tempted her husband over social media! After Dwyane had an impressive play against the Philadelphia 76ers on April 16, making game leader, Gabrielle wanted to congratulate her court star. “Now come on home baby, I got somethin’ for ya # GrownASF,” she tweeted after the game. We’re blushing! Dwyane has since opened up on how his wife turned him into a more adventurous person. And no, we don’t mean in bed (this time). “I’ve always wanted to be [a traveler] but I didn’t really start traveling until I was married [to my now-wife, Gabrielle Union],” he told Condé Nast Traveler in a September interview. “You gotta travel with the right person, the right people.”

No wonder Gabrielle’s in vacation body shape, as she’s been globe-trotting with Dwyane throughout 2018! “This year we went to the South of France and Monaco first [with my wife],” Dwyane continued to tell Condé Nast Traveler. “Then we did a couples’ trip in early summer—there were 12 of us total—and we went to Ibiza and Barcelona. And we just got back from Venice and Lake Como. That was some of our travels this year.” Yes, you read that right. “Some.”