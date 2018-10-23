Evanna Lynch: The Judges Were ‘A Bit Hard On Us’ On Disney Night — ‘I Was Disappointed’

Evanna Lynch revealed EXCLUSIVELY to HL that she felt like the judges were really tough on her and Keo during Disney Night. But they’re totally open to the judges’ criticisms and will work harder to get 10s!

Evanna Lynch, 27, and Keo Motsepe, 28, keep improving every week on Dancing With the Stars. Their Disney Night dance to “When Will My Life Begin” from Tangled was lovely, but the judges gave the duo three 8s for a 24 out of 30 score. The judges had some constructive criticism for Evanna, and HollywoodLife asked the Harry Potter star whether or not she thought the judges were too tough. “Yes, can I say yes? I think they were a bit hard on us, but you know, as usual, they have their reasons,” she told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY after the Oct. 22 show. “Bruno [Tonioli] was nice to say that it was because they believe in us, and they want to push us. So we will take that! I mean, I was disappointed because Disney Week was my most excited night. I was anticipating it, but didn’t nail it. I had such fun, and I am glad I got that moment.”

The dancing duo is going to continue to work hard and win over the judges. Keo told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the criticism is “why we have judges in this competition because they are there for a reason. They tell you what to work on and push you to do something really great,so I think their points are great and valid. So as a teacher, I’ll take that. If you want those 9s and 10s, then you push hard and that is what I am going to do!”

Evanna and Keo are looking ahead to next week’s Halloween Night. The pair teased what we can expect from their dance. “This next one I am really excited about it, and I can just say no one will be scared. I don’t like scary stuff so it won’t be anything like that,” Keo said. Evanna added, “Yeah, I don’t like scary either… It’s too bad we can’t be Disney princesses again.” Dancing With the Stars season 27 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.