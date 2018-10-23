Forget what Ellen Pompeo said about possibly leaving ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ at the end of Season 16. During an appearance on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’, she said she’ll likely stay longer!

Last month, Ellen Pompeo insinuated that she could possibly be leaving Grey’s Anatomy at the end of Season 16, and in that very moment, she broke our hearts. “I’m really excited to do some new things, it’s about time that I mix it up and I’m really excited about my producing career, and I’m definitely looking for a change,” she told Entertainment Weekly in September. But since then, she seems to have changed her mind. On Oct. 23, Ellen appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and said, “There’s just no end in sight.” So what changed?

Well, according to Ellen, she recently realized the profound impact the show has had on its viewers. While sitting down with Ellen DeGeneres on Tuesday, Ellen shared the story of a young man who had been cast on the show. Not only was his character gay, but he also happens to be gay in real life, and he told Ellen how the show helped him come out to his parents. “I used the show as a way to tell my parents I was gay, and to show my parents that it’s okay that I’m different and there’s nothing wrong with me,” he told her. And because of that, Ellen said she feels obligated to stay on the show until ABC makes the decision to end it.”There’s just no end in sight,” she said. “I gotta keep doing it, man. Because we’re touching lives and making a difference.”

Right now, Ellen is only contractually obligated to keep playing Meredith Grey through Season 16, but based on her latest interview, it sounds as though she may continue with the show for a number of years to come!