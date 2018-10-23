Elizabeth Hurley See Her Sexiest One-Piece Swimsuit Ever At 53 — See Pic

Elizabeth Hurley’s latest swimsuit is seriously sexy! The actress may be 53, but she’s giving 20-somethings a run for their money in this green one-piece — see it here!

Elizabeth Hurley, 53, once again showed that the best model to display her swimwear line is herself! The Royals actress posted yet another sexy pic on Instagram to promote her Elizabeth Hurley Beach line, this time rocking a mint green one-piece. Honest to god, this may be her sexiest one-piece yet! Liz calls this particular swimsuit “the most flattering one-piece,” and we happen to agree. It really helps if you look like her, though; she’d look amazing in any old swimsuit.

The sexy suit, which you can see below, is cut almost down to her navel, showing off some major cleavage. Her stomach is perfectly flat, and the halter neck reveals toned shoulders. Amazing! Of course, this is far from the first sexy swimsuit that Liz has ever worn. She’s dedicated to promoting her bathing suit brand on Instagram, and consistently models her new products.

Remember this purple number? It’s quite similar to her new, mint green suit, but in a fabulous, bright purple color. Rather than a halter, the purple one-piece features a string top and ruching right below her cleavage. She told fans in her caption that she was going through a detox diet to get her summer body. That seems brutal, but apparently that’s what it takes to look that good.

A source explained Liz’s diet and workout routine in depth to us, and it’s a doozy. “Liz has a lot of tricks for staving off hunger pangs, but her main one, that she swears by, is to cook-up a huge pot of vegetable soup that she’ll help herself to a cup of whenever she’s tempted to raid the fridge,” a source close to Liz told Hollywoodlife EXCLUSIVELY. “Liz also drinks a LOT of water, which is great for the complexion, as well as the digestive system, and she always starts off her day by drinking a large glass of really warm water as soon as she wakes up. As for working out, Liz absolutely hates going to the gym, but she forces herself to go for a brisk 30 minute walk each morning, and she always does at least twenty minutes of sit-ups every day too.”