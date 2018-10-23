DJ Khaled Slammed By Fans As ‘Greedy’ After He Buys Thick Stack Of Lottery Tickets For $1.6 Billion Prize

DJ Khaled is worth millions but that still isn’t enough for him. He’s getting hammered by fans after buying a massive stack of lottery tickets in hopes of winning the $1.6 billion prize.

Geez DJ Khaled, leave some wealth for the rest of us! Even though the 42-year-old music producer is worth over $20 million, he wants to become a billionaire the easiest way possible. He purchased a massive stack of lottery tickets for the Oct. 23 Mega Millions drawing where the pot has swelled to $1.6 BILLION and fans are dragging him for being greedy. He posted an Instagram video taken at a Florida convenience store where he bragged about spending a “whole bag” on as many lottery tickets as he could.

Khaled kept pointing to the sign that read the $1.6 billion prize saying “I’m gonna get me mine!” while a long line of people behind him swelled as the cashiers were spending all of their time printing up Khaled’s tons of tickets. Each ticket can hold up to 10 sets of numbers and his stack was over and inch thick. Khaled could easily have purchased thousands of combinations of numbers. The “I’m The One” hitmaker had so many tickets he needed a black jumbo binder clip to keep them all together.

Fans took him to task for being greedy, as Khaled is already wealthy and so may other people playing the MegaMillions could really use the prize money. “He’s selfish. He should know other people need that money more than him,” one person wrote in the IG comments. Another scolded him, “YOU ALREADY HAVE MONEY!!!” “Please stay outta broke ppl business ugh,” another fan wrote while others just called him plain old greedy.

While anyone can play the Mega Millions, fans went hard on him for trying to game the system by buying up so many combinations with his vast wealth. “THIS SHOULD BE ILLEGAL” one person commented. Another added “I don’t get why rich ppl do this. Like damn, let somebody get a chance to get on y’all level.” “Damn, that’s so selfish. The regular folks are just trying to eat,” another wrote while one fan succinctly called Khaled’s actions “Gluttony at it’s finest.” How is he even going to have the time to go through all of the numbers he purchased? Either Khaled has a team at home waiting for him or he’s going to be doing nothing but going through his ticket stack for the next two days!