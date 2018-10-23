DeMarcus Ware: My Finger Injury Is ‘Painful With Every Lift’ — How He’s Working Through It

DeMarcus Ware has been performing on ‘DWTS’ with a broken finger since October 9, but that didn’t stop him from putting on a show during last night’s Disney-themed performance! The former NFL pro explains how he’s been pulling it off!

DeMarcus Ware, 36, is one tough dude! The former NFL pro has been powering through a gruesome finger injury he suffering during practice on October 9, while competing on Dancing With The Stars. And, he’s been nothing short of exceptional, despite his injury — a broken index finger on his right hand. How has he been able to perform at 100 percent, you ask?

“It’s painful with every lift that I do but you just work through it as a football player you always have bumps and bruises,” Ware told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY following Monday’s show, October 22. “Then when you dance, you go to perform and not worry about it. You gotta let the adrenaline take over and you just got to do it,” he explained.

Ware battled through the painful injury during his Hercules-themed Charleston routine during the show’s Disney night on Monday. The performance required immense physicality, with Ware having to conquer major lifts with his partner Lindsay Arnold. Not to mention, Ware’s doctor told him not to really lift anything while his finger was healing. But, you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do, right?

And, Ware’s finger injury wasn’t the only thing the duo battled during their incredible performance. At one point during the dance, Arnold suffered a wardrobe malfunction when her shoe broke. But, neither bump in the road tore them down. Ware and Arnold ended up scoring a total of 26 out of 30, after receiving rave reviews from the judges. Now, Ware and Arnold are safe, at least for this week!

Ware later explained how Arnold has been a great support system as the competition has gotten steeper. “Every week is a blank card, there is never an identity. We just try certain things and on Monday we perform,” he said. “Lindsay is so patient with me, every Tuesday you get frustrated because it is hard! But you get more and more confidant and then Monday you have a great performance.”