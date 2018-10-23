Danielle Bergman & Bobby Dodd: ‘Married At First Sight’ Couple Expecting 1st Baby

First comes marriage, then comes love and a baby carriage! That’s how it’s happening for this ‘MAFS’ couple who just revealed that they’re expecting a little one.

Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd are moving into the next chapter of their relationship! The Married at First Sight stars, who tied the knot the moment they met on season seven of the show, announced that they were expecting their first child on Oct. 23, according to PEOPLE. “2018 has been the most beautiful year for us,” the couple said in a statement. “Not only have we found each other after all this time, but fallen so deeply in love. And now, we are beyond blessed to announce that we will be growing our family!” They proved it by holding up an ultrasound pic in a sweet family photo featuring their two dogs.

Although Danielle’s black long sleeve and fur vest made it unclear whether or not she had a baby bump, the reality star did have a huge smile on her face. Her husband looked just as happy! Fans of the couple have been able to watch their love story play out on this season of the Lifetime’s show, but it hasn’t been all smiles from the start. That’s because Danielle and Bobby had a lot of serious topics to cover in the eight weeks they had to decide whether they wanted to stay married or get divorced. For example, since Bobby’s mother and grandma were stay at home moms, Danielle wanted to make sure he’d be fine with her continuing her job as a software sales account executive. Her hubby told her he’d support her in all of her dreams and endeavors. Aw! We’re SO glad they covered that before conceiving their kid.

These two aren’t the only Married at First Sight stars to announce that they had a baby on the way this year! Ashley Petta and Anthony D’Amico also used a sonogram in August to reveal their big news. Her baby bump was hidden as well, and she still hasn’t showed it off. Maybe Danielle will flaunt hers first!