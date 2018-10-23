Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Passionately Kiss After Dinner Date: See New PDA Pics

Pucker up. Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger sealed their new romance with a kiss…or two. The two were spotted making out in the parking lot after dinner and it was hot!

Hopefully, they got some breath mints after grabbing a bite to eat. Chris Pratt, 39, and Katherine Schwarzenegger, 28, were caught getting some “dessert” after having dinner at Tra Di Noi, an Italian restaurant in Malibu, on Oct. 19, according to Daily Mail. It’s unknown what the two ordered, but they certainly enjoyed a savory snack afterwards, as they locked lips while in between two parked cars. Ooh la la. The photos – CLICK HERE TO SEE PICS – show these two make out while wrapping arms around each other in a warm embrace. How sweet!

Chris’s son, Jack, 6, joined his father and Katherine for this meal, and walked hand-in-hand with the Guardians of the Galaxy star towards the car. Jack joined Chris and Katherine for an Oct. 20 shopping day out in Santa Monica. The trio appeared to enjoy themselves. This shopping date – as well as Chris and Katherine’s post-dinner make out session– comes on the heels of he and Anna Faris, 41, finalizing their divorce. The two, who split in August 2017, completed the documents that ended their eight-year marriage. Since then, Anna was romantically linked to cinematographer Michael Barrett, while Chris recently found love with the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The two went on a cute picnic date in June, after her mom – Maria Shriver – reportedly set the two up. Well, she seemed to nail a bullseye when playing Cupid here, as these two have been adorable as a couple. They held hands while going out on to dinner in August, and seemed so in love when enjoying a romantic getaway to Napa Valley in the first weeks of September. They were even clone coupling like pros, dressing in all black while going on a stroll in Los Angeles in mid-September. Cute!

How does Anna feel about Chris’s new relationship with Katherine? She’s “super happy” for her ex-husband, an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “She thinks they…make a great couple” and the insider adds that Anna has her “fingers crossed” that Chris and Katherine work out. While some people might be jealous or bitter that their exes have moved on, Anna is very supportive, and still has a “whole load of love” for Chris. They may not be together as man and wife, but they’ll still be friends (and parents of a beautiful boy.)