Cassie & Diddy Might Have Gotten Back Together But Now There’s No Chance — Here’s Why

The on-again, off-again, relationship of Cassie & Diddy is very off right now, and HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned why it’s bound to stay that way this time.

Cassie, 32, and Diddy, 48, are no more, and as the Bad Boy records rapper moves on with his new younger flame, Cassie is shutting the door on their relationship for good. There’s no chance that the singer will be getting back with him this time, a friend of Cassie’s reveals to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “This is not the first time they’ve split up though, they’ve ended things before and then gotten back together. They spent time together a few weeks ago and things looked like they might be getting back on track. But then, Diddy started flaunting his new relationship with Jocelyn, and that killed all chances of him getting Cassie back,” the friend said. “She’s saying she’s done for good this time and doesn’t need him or want him anymore,” they added.

Cassie and Diddy dated for more than a whopping ten years, so naturally, Cassie has been feeling some type of way about his swift decision to move on. While she remained mum at first regarding his new relationship with 26-year-old model, Jocelyn Chew, on Oct. 21st, she took to Instagram with a scathing message. The text in her post read, “F*** these hoes,” amidst a black background. While no names were mentioned, it’s safe to say the cryptic message was aimed at a certain someone.

While news of Diddy and Cassie’s split is new for fans, the couple apparently quietly split earlier this year. On Oct. 17, it was confirmed by a rep that the songstress and Diddy had actually ended their relationship “months ago.” Meanwhile, Diddy’s relationship with Jocelyn has been heating up, and the two were spotted together in Miami in late September, and more recently they attended Drake’s concert at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Here’s to hoping Diddy gives more of himself to Jocelyn than he gave to Cassie, because it was his hesitation to take the plunge that largely contributed to their downfall. “Cassie got tired of waiting for Diddy to put a ring on it. That was a big source of their issues and arguments,” an insider told HL. “He always told her he wasn’t ready but he did leave room for her to believe that eventually the ring would come. But it never did.”