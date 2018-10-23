Cardi B Calls Out Nemesis Nicki Minaj’s Fans: Clearly ‘They Really Love Me’

Cardi B sees Nicki Minaj’s fans, AKA ‘The Barbz,’ for what they really are — secret members of the Bardi Gang. At least, that’s what the rapper believes! Watch her blame them for the early release of ‘Money,’ here.

Cardi B, 25, suggested Nicki Minaj’s fan base may not be so loyal! She called out the “Barbie Dreams” rapper’s fans, nicknamed “The Barbz,” for partly being the reason she was forced to drop her new single “Money” two days early. But Cardi took it as a compliment. “I think it got leaked because sometimes you send your records early to these streaming or these music platforms, somebody from they building leak it and everything,” she explained during an Instagram Live session on Oct. 23, the same day her single came out. “We tried to retract it, but you know the Barbz—they always posting me, they always post everything I do. They claim they hate me but they really love me because they be on my page before my fans.”

Well, they do say hatred’s better than indifference! The “I Like It” singer continued to commend Nicki’s army for their efficient snooping, adding, “Everything that I do, they be on it before my fans. So, clearly, that seems like love to me.” More angrily, Cardi later vented, “They seem like my biggest fans. Always on my f***ing page…always on my nuts. Seem like you my fan.” Listen to her full message to the Barbz below! Cardi’s latest track, which is her first solo single since the release of her debut album Invasion Of Privacy in April, was set to be released on Oct. 25. The hip hop chart-topper teased the cover art for “Money” on Oct. 22, wearing nothing but gold watch gloves, Versace heels and an all-metal hat. We barely had time to process one of Cardi’s hottest shots ever before “Money” popped into our streaming services, unannounced!

This isn’t the first time Cardi has took shots at a supporter of Nicki’s. An apparent fan of the “Chun-Li” rapper, judging by the social media user’s habitual posting of Nicki’s pictures, tried to blame Cardi for liking an Instagram post about Ariana Grande’s relationship history. She quickly debunked that rumor. Sharing the fan’s screenshot of the alleged post to Twitter on Oct. 20, Cardi wrote, “Ya gotta do better with photoshopping…the “y” is a little cut off in the corner. you kids need to find a hobby, LEAVE ME ALONE.”

As for why The Barbz are coming after Cardi, there’s been bad blood between her and Nicki. Aside from Cardi’s infamous shoe-throwing incident at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS Party on Sept. 7, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper is still convinced that Nicki allegedly liked a social media post dissing her parenting skills. Meanwhile, Nicki is now selling merchandise poking fun at their feud!